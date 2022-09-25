Roberts suffered a quadriceps injury in the Dolphins 21-19 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Roberts suffered the injury late in the game, and the severity of his injury is still unknown. He was able to record eight tackles before exiting the contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Joins Miami via one-year deal•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Season-high stops•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: First career interception•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Activated from PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Observing minicamp•