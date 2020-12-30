Roberts (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.
Roberts has been a key piece of Miami's rushing defense this season, but it looks like he won't be available Week 17 or for any potential postseason action. Through 13 games, Roberts notched 61 tackles (29 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Out with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: All clear Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Inactive for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Leaves game Sunday•