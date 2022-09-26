Roberts (quadriceps) was not listed on the Dolphins' estimated injury report Monday.
Roberts was forced to exit with a quadriceps injury during Sunday's 21-19 against Buffalo. Though Miami did not hold a full practice Monday, the 28-year-old linebacker appears to have moved past this issue. Roberts recorded 17 tackles from Weeks 1 through 3, and he should put up productive numbers when healthy moving forward.
