Roberts posted 10 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 23-21 defeat versus New England.
Roberts matched his season high in tackles while also logging his second sack in as many games. This sack also ended the Patriots first drive of the second quarter, as the 28-year-old linebacker brought down quarterback Mac Jones for a 12-yard loss on third down. Roberts also logged one of his seven solo tackles on special teams, and he has played 113 of his 729 total snaps in this phase over 16 games. He has now accumulated career highs in both tackles (103) and sacks (4.5) this season.
