Roberts (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts played 40 defensive snaps and had four tackles before suffering the concussion in the season opener. The Dolphins have a short turnaround for Week 3 as they play the Jaguars on Thursday, so the 26-year-old won't have much additional time to clear the concussion protocol. Kamu Grufier-Hill is likely to have an increased role alongside Jerome Baker in his absence Week 2.