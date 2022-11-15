Roberts recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns.
Roberts finished as the Dolphins' leading tackle despite playing just a season-low 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 28-year-old inside linebacker has now logged 372 of his 433 total snaps on defense this season, so it's likely his limited playing time Sunday was largely due to the blowout nature of this win. Roberts should continue to serve as one of Miami's top tacklers against the Texans following the team's Week 11 bye.
