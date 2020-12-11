Roberts (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Roberts left in the first quarter of last week's win over the Bengals due to this injury, and it's still unclear if he'll be able to play through it a week later. Calvin Munson would see more snaps at inside linebacker if Roberts is ultimately ruled out.
