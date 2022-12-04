Roberts (calf) has returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Roberts left the game in the first half due to a calf injury but was back on the field to start the second half. He recorded one tackle before exiting.
