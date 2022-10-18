Roberts notched seven tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.
Roberts had gone without a sack through Miami's first six games of the season, though solid tackling numbers had kept him on the IDP radar. Sunday's performance puts Roberts in solid position to overcome his previous career-best sack total, which he set with two back in 2017 with the Patriots.
