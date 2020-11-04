Roberts (elbow) practiced fully Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Roberts picked up an elbow injury in last week's win over the Rams, but it's evidently not bothering him any longer. The starting linebacker should be out there Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Team-high tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Good to go for Thursday's game•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Full speed on practice estimate•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Out Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Misses practice with concussion•