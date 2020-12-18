Roberts (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Roberts missed last week's loss to the Chiefs. He made progress by staying on the practice field all week, albeit in a limited capacity. Meanwhile, fellow starting linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) is also questionable. Calvin Munson and Kamu Grugier-Hill are the likely replacements if neither Roberts nor Baker can play Sunday.
