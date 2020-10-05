Roberts notched nine tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Roberts only played 51 percent of defensive snaps, even with Shaq Lawson (hip) being forced out Sunday, but he managed to rack up serviceable IDP numbers even with limited playing time. He also had seven total tackles Week 3, and the Dolphins are set to face a run-heavy opponent at San Francisco in Week 5.