Apple recorded 46 tackles (37 solo), 0.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception across 10 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2023.

Apple started four games for Miami due to injuries ahead of him at cornerback, filling exactly the role the team expected of him while on a one-year deal. Heading into free agency, Apple no longer seems like a candidate for an actual starting role in the league, but he offers tangible value as an experienced depth option. The 28-year-old may not be one of the hottest names on the free agent market, but he should be able to resurface in at least a reserve role for the 2024 campaign.