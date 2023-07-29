Apple signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins moved quickly to find a replacement for the injured Jalen Ramsey signing the former Bengals starter within days after the All-Pro underwent surgery to his torn meniscus, which is expected keep him out until the later stages of the season. Apple, a 2016 first-round pick by way of the Giants, struggled to find his footing in the NFL until latching on with the Bengals in 2021 and immediately assuming a critical role in the team's secondary. While he's not a turnover merchant or lockdown corner, Apple is a capable enough option for a Dolphins secondary that desperately needed a reliable veteran opposite Xavien Howard.