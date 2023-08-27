Campbell (leg), who was carted off the field in Saturday's preseason loss at Jacksonville, has avoided an ACL injury and the team is continuing to assess the injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Schad noted that the severity of the injury appears to be substantial. Campbell needed help getting off the field in the second quarter before being taken to the locker room on a cart. Campbell re-signed with the Dolphins in March for his third year with the team, where he primarily contributed on special teams.