Campbell (knee) will start the 2023 season on the Dolphins' active roster, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Campbell was carted off the field in the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Jaguars on Saturday. It appears he has avoided any serious injury for the moment, otherwise he would have been placed on the team's injured reserve list. The severity of the injury is unknown.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Avoids ACL injury•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Sustains leg injury Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Sticking around in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Suffers knee injury Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Isn't playing Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: No activity on Tuesday's estimate•