Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Four tackles in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (knee) compiled four total tackles (three solo) in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Campbell made his return to action after missing some time with a knee injury, logging 24 snaps with the defense and nine snaps on special teams. Now healthy, the 30-year-old is all set to enter the 2025 campaign as the top reserve option behind starter Minkah Fitzpatrick at free safety.
