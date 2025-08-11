default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that Campbell's knee injury isn't believed to be serious, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Campbell played 19 defensive snaps in Sunday's preseason opener against the Bears, finishing with three tackles (one solo) before departing with the injury. Campbell appeared in all 17 regular-season contests with Miami last season, making one start.

More News