Campbell (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Although Campbell upgraded to limited participation in Thursday's practice, he ultimately hasn't cleared all the necessary protocols since suffering a concussion in Week 14 against the Chargers. With fellow safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) also ruled out this weekend, Jevon Holland, Clayton Fejedelem and Verone McKinley will all likely handle additional secondary usage Saturday night in Buffalo.
