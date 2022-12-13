Campbell (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Before Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Campbell primarily served as a special-teams contributor throughout the season. However, he played a career-high 25 defensive snaps this past weekend largely due to fellow safety Eric Rowe's departure as a result of a hamstring issue, and Campbell ultimately ended up suffering a concussion during the second half. The 27-year-old will now have two more chances to return to the practice field and clear concussion protocols if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation heading into Saturday's game versus Buffalo.
