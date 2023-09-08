Campbell (knee) will miss Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
The 28-year-old was expected to miss some time as he's been dealing with a knee injury suffered in late August. Campbell appeared in 16 games for Miami last season, tallying 12 total tackles and playing primarily on special teams.
