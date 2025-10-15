Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (quadriceps) did not participate at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Campbell missed his first game of the season in Week 6 due to a quad injury, and now his status for Week 7 is up in the air. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday at Cleveland.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Won't play Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Four tackles in return•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Injury not serious•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Re-ups with Miami•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Remains with Dolphins•