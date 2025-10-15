default-cbs-image
Campbell (quadriceps) did not participate at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Campbell missed his first game of the season in Week 6 due to a quad injury, and now his status for Week 7 is up in the air. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday at Cleveland.

