The Dolphins tendered Campbell on Tuesday, Mike Masala of Dolphins Wire reports.
Campbell is now in line to remain in Miami for the third consecutive year after being tendered Tuesday. The 27-year-old safety has primarily operated as a special-teams contributor throughout his tenure with the Dolphins, but across this past season, he ultimately reached new career highs in defensive snaps played (92) and tackles (14).
