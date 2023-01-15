Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Buffalo due to a knee injury.
Campbell recored one solo tackle before leaving the contest with a knee injury. He played primarily on special teams during training camp, so his potential absence shouldn't have a major impact on Miami's defense.
