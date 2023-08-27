Campbell was carted off the field due to a leg injury during Saturday's preseason loss at Jacksonville, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Campbell needed assistance getting off the field during the second quarter, favoring his left leg as he made his way to the sideline tent before going to the locker room. The extent of the injury isn't known, but considering the way he left the field, he may be in store for a lengthy absence.
