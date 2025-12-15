Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Unavailable to face Steelers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (ankle/knee) is inactive for Monday's game against Pittsburgh.
Campbell will miss at least one game due to the ankle and knee injuries he suffered Week 14 against the Jets. In his last four appearances, Campbell contributed purely on special teams. His next chance to paly will come Week 16 against Cincinnati.
