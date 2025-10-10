Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Won't play Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Campbell will sit out for the first time this season after being active for Miami's first five games. The backup safety's contributions have been limited, as he has just two tackles in 2025.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Four tackles in return•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Injury not serious•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Re-ups with Miami•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Remains with Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Will start versus New York•