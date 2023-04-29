The Dolphins selected Higgins in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 197th overall.

Higgins emerged as Stanford's most productive wide receiver the last two seasons, tallying a combined 104 receptions, 1,204 yards and six touchdowns. He tested very well at the combine in terms of both his speed and burst, and he has a big frame (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) that will allow him to play as either a move tight end or big slot as a pro. That's an interesting fit in Miami, as they lack proven options at both positions.