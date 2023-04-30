Higgins told reporters on Saturday that he is "definitely willing" to transition from wide receiver to tight end, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins selected Higgins with the 197th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he played wide receiver in his four years at Stanford, the Dolphins listed him as a tight end, a position they identified as a need for them. Higgins has no experience at tight end, but his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame will help him as he learns the position. Higgins caught 59 passes for 704 yards and two touchdowns in his final season at Stanford.