McGuire was promoted to the Dolphins' active roster Saturday.
Both Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida have been placed on the COVID-19 list, while Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs. As a result, McGuire could get an immediate opportunity after signing with the practice squad just a few days ago. DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird still figure to handle a bulk of the work. McGuire last played in 2018 when he suited up for the Jets and posted 276 yards and three touchdowns on 92 carries (3.0 yards per carry) and 193 yards and a score on 19 receptions.