Ogbah is not listed on Miami's injury report Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ogbah injured his hamstring against the Jets in Week 15 and didn't play this past Sunday versus Dallas. However, his name is off the injury report for the start of Week 17 prep, suggesting that he'll be able to return to action Sunday in Baltimore. Ogbah has played a rotational role for the Dolphins this season, tallying 15 tackles (six solo), including 5.0 sacks, along with an interception over 14 contests.