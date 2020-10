Ogbah had five tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Ogbah had logged back-to-back games with a half-sack prior to Sunday's contest, bringing his total for the season to two sacks through four games. He'll look to keep up his momentum against a San Francisco squad that could get Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) back in the lineup Week 5.