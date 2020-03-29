Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Cleared from injury
Ogbah (pectoral) said Thursday that he's been cleared to resume workouts, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Ogbah missed the final six games of the 2019 regular season with Kansas City due to a torn pectoral injury he suffered in Week 10. The 26-year-old has been a consistent threat in the pass rush since coming into the league in 2016, earning 18 sacks over 50 career games. Now healthy, he's one of a few offseason additions for the Dolphins in a defensive overhaul heading into 2020.
