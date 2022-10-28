Ogbah (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ogbah was upgraded to a full participant Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to start the week. However, he'll likely still be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If Ogbah misses a second straight game due to the back injury, expect Zach Sieler, who played a season-high 54 defensive snaps in Week 7, to see an increased role again.