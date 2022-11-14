Miami placed Ogbah (triceps) on injured reserve Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Ogbah sustained a ruptured triceps during the Dolphins' win versus Cleveland in Week 9, and he'll now spend the remainder of the 2022 season on the injured reserve list. Ben Stille may be forced into a regular role with Ogbah out.
