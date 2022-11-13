Ogbah (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns.
Ogbah previously missed one game with a back issue Week 9, but he appears to have picked up a new elbow injury Sunday. With the veteran out for the time being, expect Zach Sieler to step up into a bigger role alongside starting defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins.
