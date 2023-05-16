Ogbah says he's been medically cleared to compete after suffering a torn triceps last season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Ogbah suffered the injury in Week 9 last season and finished 2022 on IR. Despite being cleared, the Dolphins have been taking it easy with him so far, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, who also notes that Ogbah would have been able to play again last season had the Dolphins advanced further in the playoffs.
