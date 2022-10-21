Ogbah (back) will be game-time decision to play Sunday versus the Steelers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ogbah suffered a back injury in Week 6 against the Vikings and is questionable to play for Sunday Night Football this week. If he can't go, Zach Sieler (hand) could get some extra run, but the Dolphins may have to elevate an extra body from their practice unit.