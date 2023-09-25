Ogbah recorded three tackles (one solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's 70-20 win versus Denver.

Although he played just 22 defensive snaps in Week 3, Ogbah was able to make a mark on the stat sheet, including logging his first sack of the young 2023 season and the first interception of his career. If he keeps that kind of efficiency up, it's hard to imagine he doesn't get more playing time soon.