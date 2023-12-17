Ogbah (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
With the Dolphins up by 27 late in the third quarter, it's likely that Ogbah's day is done. He had an assisted sack before leaving Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Contributes in win•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Gets first sack of season•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Fully recovered•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Recovery sounds encouraging•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Would have played moving forward•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Done for season•