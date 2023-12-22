Ogbah (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The 30-year-old linebacker exited the Dolphins' Week 15 win over the Jets with a hamstring issue, but he was still able to record a week of limited practice sessions. If Ogbah is unable to suit up in Week 16, Cameron Goode could see more work as a rotational outside linebacker.