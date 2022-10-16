Ogbah (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Ogbah temporarily went to the Dolphins' locker room before returning to the team's sideline, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. With the 28-year-old out for the time being, expect Zach Sieler to see increased usage opposite Christian Wilkins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Secures payday from Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Concludes another nine-sack season•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Huge day in Week 9 win•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Brings down Wentz in loss•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Modest production vs. Bills•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Manages nine sacks•