Ogbah recorded five tackles (four solo), one sack and one pass defensed Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ogbah has been difficult to slow down over the last few weeks, recording at least one sack in each of his last five contests. He's currently tied for fourth in the league with seven sacks on the season, sitting behind Trey Hendrickson (7.5 sacks), Myles Garrett (nine sacks) and Aaron Donald (nine sacks). Ogbah will aim to continue his recent success in Week 10 against the Chargers.