Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Ogbah has been "recovering soundly" from his torn triceps, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Ogbah, who tore his triceps back in November, is anticipated to be ready to go for the start of OTAs in May. It was previously reported that the 29-year-old could've been made available if the Dolphins advanced past the wild-card round, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so he should be either at or near full strength throughout the offseason.