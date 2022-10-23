Ogbah (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Ogbah was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup but doesn't feel healthy enough to play against Pittsburgh. Zach Sieler is a candidate to see increased playing time in primetime.
