Ogbah and Miami have agreed to terms on a four-year, $65 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ogbah has solidified himself as one of Miami's defensive cornerstones, having served as the team's sack leader in back-to-back seasons. Retaining the 28-year-old defensive end is a notable boost for the Dolphins' defensive prospects in the 2022 campaign, and for the foreseeable future. For Ogbah's part, he now secures the largest contract of his career, which includes $32 million guaranteed.
