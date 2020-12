Ogbah posted three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots.

Ogbah failed to mark a sack in four straight games, but he came up big in the fourth quarter Sunday, sacking Cam Newton on fourth down to clinch the Dolphins' ninth win and force the Patriots out of playoff contention. The fifth-year defensive end sports a career-high nine sacks this year (ninth in the league).