Ogbah sustained a torn triceps during Sunday's win over the Browns and will require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogbah exited Sunday's matchup in the first half and will be unavailable for the Dolphins down the stretch. The 29-year-old appeared in eight games for Miami this year and logged 11 tackles (seven solo), including a sack. Zach Sieler is a candidate to see increased playing time over the second half of the season.