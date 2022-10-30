Ogbah (back) is active Week 8 against the Lions.
The Dolphins only have five active defensive lineman for their 3-4 scheme, suggesting Ogbah wasn't in much danger of missing this practice despite a questionable tag. The veteran hasn't recorded a sack since Week 1, however, which would put him on pace for a career low in that department.
More News
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Questionable to return•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Secures payday from Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Concludes another nine-sack season•