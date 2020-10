Ogbah recorded five tackles (three solo) and two sacks across 53 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Ogbah was a menace on the field Sunday, including a sack that resulted in a 28-yard loss. He now has five sacks on the year and four in the past three games. He is only playing in around 65 percent of the defensive snaps this season but could see an uptick if his high-level of play continues.